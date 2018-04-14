Kim Kardashian Issues Stern Warning To Khloe: Kick Tristan Thompson To The Curb Or Else

The whole Kardashian family is worried sick about Khloe right now! We’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY what Kim’s telling her sister to stop her from getting back together with ‘that cheater’ Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian is not exactly Tristan Thompson‘s biggest fan right now, but her family fears that she’ll change her mind and give her heart to him again now that she’s had their baby! The Kardashians all so heartbroken and disgusted that Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with five different women that they just can’t handle it if she gets back together with him, a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! And that goes doubly for Kim Kardashian, who’s just livid about the whole situation. “Khloe‘s family wants to support her the best they can, but it will be a serious issue if she gives in and takes Tristan back,” the insider said. “Now that Khloe has had the baby, her family is being more vocal about what needs to happen as far as her and Tristan. Kim has warned her that under no circumstances should she ever take back this cheater!”

They wouldn’t blame Khloe for still having feels for Tristan — why wouldn’t she? Despite how deeply he hurt her with his rampant infidelity, she just had his baby only a few days ago. “Clearly, Tristan is a master manipulator. They were all taken in by him,” the insider told us. “Khloe’s very vulnerable right now and this is the father of her child. There’s a deep connection there.” Above all else, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family are there for Khloe.

“They are all telling her she deserves better than this,” the insider said. “But it’s tough. They’re holding their breath and praying she will stay strong and kick him to the curb for good.” Hopefully, she will! Khloe, as a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is letting Tristan back in, but it’s for one very specific reason. She does not want to cut him out of their daughter’s life completely. She doesn’t want her baby to grow up without a dad. But that’s it; no romantic connection. She’s got her family to hold her to that!

