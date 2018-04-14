Justin Bieber Dances Shirtless & Looks Carefree Without Selena At Coachella: Officially Over It?

Justin Bieber took ‘dance like no one’s watching’ to heart and got down at Coachella! Is he finally getting over his Selena Gomez heartbreak? See the video of Justin dancing at Coachella here!

Nobody, we mean nobody, is having a better time at Coachella than Justin Bieber. When he’s not totally enraptured by seeing the yodeling kid live in concert (and who wouldn’t be?), the Biebs, 23, is getting down on the dance floor/lawn in the sunshine! A fan spotted Justin dancing it all out during Day 1 of Coachella, moving and grooving to the beat in just a pair of boardshorts. Who needs a shirt when you’re in Coachella, the land of the skimpiest hippie outfits that have ever existed? See the video of Justin having the time of his life at the music festival, below!

This video honestly makes us so happy, because Justin looks so happy! He’s moving and grooving to the beat, going shirtless but yet still opting to wear socks. Hey, to each their own. He’s just having a good time being himself. Nobody’s freaking out that he’s there; everyone is keeping a respectful distance and letting him do his thing. No wonder he loves going to Coachella! You know, Justin’s been going through a really tough time lately, ever since girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, told him she wanted to take a break from their relationship. While he totally respects her wishes, he still loves and misses her! Looking so carefree in the desert, it seems like Justin could finally be getting back to a good place!

my brother just sent me this video of justin bieber dancing at coachella i’m so jealous i wish i was there pic.twitter.com/7agsIQmjJd — yali🍷 (@girlskiwi) April 13, 2018

There’s one part of Coachella that would surely bring down his mood, and that’s why he’s avoiding it at all costs: The Weeknd‘s show. Justin, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY is giving Abel’s Coachella set a “hard pass” and hanging out elsewhere. “There are lots of other artists he is excited about, and of course parties too. But, stopping to watch Selena’s ex-boyfriend perform is no where on his Coachella list of stuff to do,” the source told us. Understandable! Selena’s skipping it, too, and staying home with friends. Two exes in one place? No thanks!