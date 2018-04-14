Carrie Underwood Bravely Shares Pic Of Her Full Face After Accident Before Big Reveal At ACMs

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on Apr. 13 to confidently show off a full face pic of herself excitingly rehearsing for the upcoming ACM Awards. Does she look different? See the pic here!

She is back! Carrie Underwood, 35, wasn’t afraid to post her second full face photo after her highly profiled fall when she took to Instagram on Apr. 13 and shared a pic of herself rehearsing for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards. The blonde beauty’s face looks like it’s healing nicely and her photo, which shows her sitting and singing while wearing a comfortable wardrobe, definitely proves she’s ready to go back into the spotlight after months of being away. “Getting ready for the weekend…#CryPretty #ACMawards@CALIAbyCarrie,” Carrie captioned the post. Carrie posted her first full face pic last week and that one also showed her singing her heart out at rehearsal.

The songstress has a lot to rehearse for. She’s set to make her first live performance since she had the terrible fall outside her Nashville home last Nov. It affected her face and wrist and shockingly required 40-50 stitches to fix. Although the anticipation for Carrie to make an appearance has been high for a while, it looks like the wait will have been worth it. The singer just released her amazing emotionally-charged new single, “Cry Pretty” which she says is about “when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back.”

In addition to her new music, Carrie has a lot to be excited about. This year, she is nominated for two ACM Awards: Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter” with Keith Urban. Country music superstar Reba McEntire is set to host the popular event in Las Vegas and Carrie’s sure to make a memorable entrance as she always does. We can’t wait to see what she has in store!

The 2018 ACM Awards will air Apr. 15 at 8/7 c on CBS.