Cardi B Hires A Bunch Of Beyonce’s Backup Dancers — Is A Feud Brewing?

Cardi B reportedly hired a bunch of Beyonce’s backup dancers! Does this mean there’s a feud brewing between them like when Katy Perry did the same thing to Taylor Swift?

Cardi B, 25, is getting ready to perform at Coachella, and it looks like she’s going to have more people on stage with her than initially planned! She reportedly hired a bunch of Beyonce‘s fired backup dancers, sources told TMZ. Queen Bey fired about 20 of her dancers earlier this week, but as previously reportedly, she had about 100 so it’s not like losing a few will hurt her performance. While it’s unclear why the Lemonade hitmaker cut her dancers, insiders said that about a dozen approached Cardi’s team ahead of her set on April 15.

Other sources close to the “Bodak Yellow” songstress said that she had about 16 backup dancers when Bey’s old ones came through. Cardi reportedly decided that she liked the idea of making her show even bigger and is now hiring four or five of Beyonce’s ex-dancers believing that they’ll get the choreography down before showtime. The highly-anticipated concert is sure to be exciting considering she previously revealed that she dropped about $300K of her own money on production costs. The pregnant rapper is also not going to keep her baby bump hidden!

Since Bey already fired her dancers when they approached Cardi for work, it’s doubtful that there will be any bad blood between them over it. As you likely already know, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry‘s infamous never-ending feud started when the “Shake It Off” singer told Rolling Stone in 2014 that a woman in the industry “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.” When the interview dropped, fans speculated that the singer in question was the American Idol judge, who seemingly confirmed it when she tweeted, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” And thus, a celebrity feud was born! Hopefully things between Cardi and Beyonce don’t end the same way.