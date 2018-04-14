Brooke Burke, 46, Shakes Off David Charvet Divorce At Coachella In Sexy Black Leather Outfit

It may be 90 degrees at Coachella, but Brooke Burke is still the hottest thing around. The TV host strutted around in an all-leather outfit, and we’re freaking out over how good she looks. See the sexy pic!

David Charvet, who? Just a week after filing for divorce, Brooke Burke, 46, was all smiles and sexiness while having fun at Coachella with her daughter. The Hidden Heroes host was spotted entering the festival grounds on Friday, April 13, in what can only be described as a sexy biker chick getup. The all-black outfit consisted of a tiny, cleavage-baring tank top with a visible hint of bra underneath, tucked into a leather miniskirt. It’s the details that make this outfit a total Coachella hit. While the look, complete with knee-high leather combat boots is totally badass, she incorporated western details to make it pop: jean shorts underneath her skirt, a feathered necklace, hoop earrings, a huge bandana, and a brown, leather belt that makes her look a little bit like a gunslinger. Howdy!

David can eat his heart out! Brooke’s got that post-filing glow, doesn’t she? Brooke and David sadly filed for divorce in January 2018, though it wasn’t reported until April 6. The husband and wife were together for seven years; Brooke cited “irreconcilable differences” in the papers, and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children. It’s so sad to see yet another one of our favorite Hollywood couples call it quits!

Of course, Brooke isn’t the only celebrity pulling out all the stops for Coachella weekend. It’s only the place to be for celebrities who want to rock their weirdest, boldest looks. For goodness sake — Kourtney Kardashian‘s walking around in just a cropped rash guard and a thong! Bella Thorne’s doing it up, too. The actress rolled up to the fest on Friday in an all-yellow ensemble: bra top, thigh-high boots, and a see-through skirt with high-waisted bottoms underneath. Honestly, only she could get away with something like this. For more amazing, sexy Coachella looks, click HERE!