Brad Pitt’s Friends Haven’t Seen Him This Happy In A While — He’s ‘Glowing’ Around New GF

Could this be love?! Brad Pitt is reportedly head over heals for his new girlfriend Neri Oxman, and his friends are so here for it! Find out why they haven’t seen him this happy since Angelina Jolie!

Brad Pitt, 54, has officially found love again! After his famous split from Jennifer Aniston in 2005, and his recent divorce from Angelina Jolie, the War Machine actor has not given up on finding the one. And turns out, his hopeless romantic mindset has paid off! As we previously told you, Brad has been dating MIT professor Neri Oxman, and it looks like she might be the one. Brad has been “light and carefree” since meeting Neri, a source close to Brad explained to US Weekly. “[He’s] glowing around her. Design is her speciality, so it’s not hard to see why Brad would be attracted to her. Neri is very passionate, extremely smart and talented woman. She is very extroverted, outgoing, vivacious and loving,” the source continued. Wow, she sounds like a catch!

And although they’ve been dating for a short amount of time, Neri’s personality has rubbed off on not only Brad, but his friends too! “Men and women love Neri. She has a way of making you feel as if you’re the only person in a crowded room. Being around Neri is intoxicating as if you’re flying high above the mountains,” the source explained. It’s clear Neri is one hell of a woman, and we couldn’t be more excited for Brad.

The gorgeous couple reportedly met when Brad visited an MIT architecture project in November of last year. “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art,” a source explained to Page Six. Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see their relationship reach new heights, and maybe even tie the knot!