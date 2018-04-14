21 Hottest Photos Of Beyonce Since Giving Birth To Twins

Beyonce will be hitting the stage at Coachella after having to cancel last year because she was pregnant with twins. Since giving birth, Beyonce has rocked some of her sexiest looks yet!

Bow down to Beyonce, 36! The singer will be taking over Coachella for what’s sure to be one epic performance. Bey had to drop out of the festival at the last minute because she was pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi Carter, who were born in June 2017. Beyonce didn’t waste any time reclaiming the spotlight after having twins. Her style has been elevated to a whole new level of AMAZING since the twins’ arrival! And her post-baby body? WOW!

Beyonce has slayed in everything from glam gowns to short denim shorts. When Bey debuted the first photo of Sir and Rumi, she showed off her incredible post-baby body, including her flat stomach! Since then, she’s taken the world by storm with her sexy photos. She revealed her fantastic post-baby body in a skintight green dress at the TIDAL: X Brooklyn charity concert in Oct. 2017. The gown hugged all of her incredible curves. Beyonce can also wow in something as casual as a cropped sweatshirt and a skirt. My gosh, her long legs are GOALS!

But we can’t forget that super hot gold gown she rocked in Dec. 2017. That cheetah print wrap dress was everything! Talk about goddess status! She completely stole the show in a black velvet gown at the 2018 Grammys, complete with a black hat and sunglasses. After Sir and Rumi’s arrival, there hasn’t been one fashion misstep on Beyonce’s part. We can’t wait to see what she comes out wearing at Coachella! This has been a year in the making, so you know it’s going to be a memorable. Take a look at her other hottest post-baby body looks in our gallery now!