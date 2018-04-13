Cherissa Kittmer: 5 Things To Know About Justin Bieber’s Coachella Companion

Justin Bieber was photographed heading to Coachella with the gorgeous Cherissa Kittmer — but who is this mystery woman?! Here’s everything to know!

Does Justin Bieber have a new woman in his life?! That’s what fans are wondering after the singer popped up on the Instagram page for Cherissa Kittmer. Cherissa uploaded a photo on April 13 that showed her and Justin standing in front of a private plane with the caption, “comin’ for you Coachella.” In the pic, the two have their arms raised with excited looks on their faces, and are standing quite close together. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves — based on what we’ve learned about Cherissa, it seems these two are just longtime friends!

1. She grew up with Justin. Cherissa grew up in Stratford, Ontario, according to her Facebook page. Yes, this is where Justin is also from! Her Facebook also confirms that she attended St. Michael Catholic Secondary School, which is where Justin went to. One fan on Twitter claims that Cherissa is the ex-girlfriend (“or something”) of Justin’s longtime, childhood BFF, Chaz Somers. Justin JUST posted a photo with Chaz on Instagram earlier this week, so it’s likely that they’re all heading to Coachella together.

2. She’s a world traveler. On Cherissa’s Instagram, she refers to herself as an “island hopper.” Her artsy photos show herself at places all around the world, from beaches to the mountains and more. She also has her own travel and lifestyle website.

3. She’s a vegan. In her Instagram profile, Cherissa confirms that she’s a proud vegan.

4. She’s a photographer. On her travels, Cherissa takes plenty of photos, and she posts them on her Instagram and website. She lists ‘photo’ as one of her specialities in her bios.

5. She appears to have a boyfriend. Although Cherissa doesn’t post much about her private life on social media, she has posted various, romantic photos with an unidentified man. She does not tag her apparent boyfriend in any of the pics, and most of them are shot from behind or faraway, but they definitely look super in love!