‘Pizza Boys’: 5 Things To Know About Kendall Jenner’s New Radio Show

Kendall Jenner is diving into the radio world! The supermodel has launched a new radio show called ‘Pizza Boys Radio.’ Here’s everything we know about the show so far!

1. Pizza Boys Radio will premiere April 13. The Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music is described as a “living room pizza party,” according to Apple. It will air monthly. Pizza Boys Radio is a “show about music and friendship with special guest appearances you don’t want to miss.” Sounds like Pizza Boys Radio is going to be so much fun! Kendall Jenner, 22, has her hands full with modeling and KUWTK, but we’re excited to see her try something new!

2. Kendall’s going to have a co-host. Kendall will host the show alongside her pal Daniel Chetrit. Kendall and Daniel have been friends for years. She’s always seen out and about with him, so it’s no surprise that they would want to go on an adventure like this together! Daniel is a DJ who also hangs out with Kendall’s palls Gigi, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21.

3. Pizza Boys Radio has its own Instagram account! The first post was March 28. The page features tons of cool artwork teasing the show.

4. Kendall AND Kylie Jenner shot promotional photos for Pizza Boys Radio a while back. The radio show on Apple Music has been in the works for a while. Remember those super hot photos Kendall posted back in June 2017? Well, that was for Pizza Boys Radio. Kendall posted a super glam photo of herself in a bikini on June 20 and captioned the sexy pic with only pizza emojis. Kylie also shot pics with Kendall.

5. Kendall and Daniel are reportedly headed to Coachella for the first episode! The hosts will take fans on a “musical journey that caters to all your various moods throughout this hectic weekend,” according to Vogue. The first episode of Pizza Boys Radio will air April 13 at 1 p.m. ET.