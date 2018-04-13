4 Victoria’s Secret Models Spill On What They Are Packing For Coachella

Coachella is the perfect time to show off your personal style, and now, 4 of your fave Victoria’s Secret models are spilling their packing tips and fashion tricks!

We love seeing the outfits on celebs at Coachella! From the cool to the outrageous, it’s always entertaining. Now, four Victoria’s Secret models are telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what they are packing, as well as their style tips for anyone attending a festival for the first time. “Dress stylish yet practical,” says Lais Ribeiro. “Wearing your highest heels isn’t the best idea — you’re on your feet all day! I’m packing denim shorts, a few hats, my sunglasses, and my Victoria’s Secret Very Wildflower Lace Long Line Bra to style with a sheer top or on its own with denim.”

Stella Maxwell — “My style tip is to dress comfortable and wear what makes you feel good. The last thing you want to do is be adjusting or worrying about your outfit all day. Wear something that you can dance in and run in and have fun in. I am packing three swimsuits, a few of my favorite VS Dream Bra Tops and Very Sexy bodysuits, two pairs of shorts, some sweat pants for chilling, a couple of cool tees and some sandals. Plus, sneakers and five pairs of sunglasses (that is because I am a pro at losing sunglasses). Oh, and a denim jacket and a hoodie because, honestly, it does get chilly in the desert at night. I am also bringing a bandana just in case the wind is blowing out there in the desert. And some sunblock and my Karl Lagerfeld lip gloss! Kids, don’t forget your sunblock! What happens at Coachella stays at Coachella, so [my beauty will] depend on my mood. I am not afraid to throw on some face paint and glitter. Realistically, I will probably go with a cool eye and some red lips or maybe hot pink lips!”

Coachella ready 😜 A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 11, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

Romee Strijd — “I would definitely bring comfortable shoes, so you are ready to dance all day and night! Also, a VS fragrance roller — I love to throw those in my bag so I can freshen up :). My favorite right now is Bombshell Summer! I’m packing a lot of shorts, boots, belt bags, and The Dream Angels Floral and Lace Striped Cutout Teddy. I think I’ll wear this as a top, mixed with army pants or shorts.”

Sara Sampaio: “My tip is to wear comfortable shoes! It’s the most important tip! Other than that, just play with your own personal style! Be you. I honestly haven’t even start thinking about packing, but I’m probably bringing boots, lots of jean shorts and crop tops, and my new favorite, the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Floral Lace & Stripe Scoop Demi Bra. I like to keep my makeup pretty simple — it’s already so dusty and hot — and I don’t like having too much on my face!”