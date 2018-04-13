‘Variety’ Power Of Women Lunch: Emily Blunt, Viola Davis & More Best Dressed Celebs

Powerful and inspirational women in Hollywood were honored at the annual ‘Variety’ event in NYC on April 13. See the best looks from the red carpet below!

Our sister publication Variety held its fifth annual Power of Women event in New York City, at Cipriani Wall Street, on April 13. This year, the honorees include Alicia Keys, on behalf of Keep a Child Alive, Tina Fey, supporting Reading is Fundamental, Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, with the Canadian Women’s Foundation, Emily Blunt, representing the Malala Fund, and finally, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke. These are all inspirational women doing work that is impacting the world for the better!

Emily looked so amazing in a black dress with red flowers. She had the cutest moment on the carpet with her hottie-of-a-husband John Krasinski. Singer Grace VanderWaal wore a pretty yellow dress with platform sneakers. Viola Davis wore an off-the-shoulder hot pink peplum dress and wore her hair natural. HollywoodLife.com Editor-in-Chief Bonnie Fuller willed spring, wearing a gorgeous coral dress with a halter neckline. Her hair and makeup was done by Glamsquad, my favorite on-demand beauty service in NYC! Honoree Margaret wore a floor length black dress and jacket, but added a pop of color with a red polka dot scarf. Samantha Bee was hot stuff in a hot pink suit with pink sequin heels! Phoebe Robinson wore a floral blazer, and ruffled pants to match. Loved her look!

Christine Baranski wore a royal blue shift dress. Emily Mortimer wore a chic, white suit. Tarana wore a bright and colorful printed dress with billowing sleeves. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who wore a bold, blue dress, gave the opening remarks at the inspiring event. We loved seeing the stars on the carpet — see more photos in the gallery attached above.