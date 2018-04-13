Tristan Thompson Feels Like ‘Most Hated Man In US’ Amidst Scandal: New Baby’s Giving Him Comfort

Is Tristan Thompson sorry for allegedly cheating? Or is he just sorry he got caught? While HL learned he’s beyond ’embarrassed’ by the whole ordeal, one thing is giving him hope — his newborn daughter with Khloe Kardashian!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, gave birth to her first child, a healthy baby girl, on April 12 — just two days after her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 27, was caught on camera on various occasions seemingly cheating on her with multiple women over the course of the past few months! While Tristan was at the hospital when the reality star delivered their child, it was reportedly super awkward, as Khloe’s sisters, mom, and BFF Malika Haqq were all by her side too. Unsurprisingly, Tristan is FEELING the heat right about now — as he should — and he is not enjoying this kind of attention.

“Tristan feels like the most hated man in America right now,” a friend of Tristan’s shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s overjoyed at the birth of his daughter, but this is a tough time for him. He’s embarrassed to say the least.” Not only did Tristan get caught red handed allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, but Kardashian fans are totally turning on him too. In fact, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was even booed by his OWN fans at a home game on April 11.

“I mean getting booed, that was rough. And it was far from easy for him to man up and be in the delivery room with Khoe’s family — he knows they hate him right now,” our insider explained. “He’s stressing about the playoffs too, but mostly he’s relived to have something to get his mind off the mess his personal life is in.” But while Tristan is thankful to have basketball to distract him from these cheating allegations, Lebron James, 33, was livid at Tristan for bringing drama into the playoffs season — and dragging the team into it. However, it’s all water under the bridge now as the Cavs are solely concerned about basketball now.

“None of the guys on the team are giving him a hard time about it, they just want him focused on winning ball games,” our source said. “After Lebron tore into him, the rest of the guys have left it alone and are moving on.” Khloe, however, is not about to “move on” anytime soon. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, she’s devastated, heartbroken, and feels terribly alone after realizing her man has kept her in the dark for months. But just like for Tristan, their newborn daughter is helping her through.

“Khloe feels like a fool for ever believing Tristan. She can’t fight the overwhelming feeling of being all alone since Tristan is not by her side right now. This is not at all how she dreamed her baby’s birthday was going to be like,” a source close to the new mom shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “It is a major let down, and the day is bittersweet.”