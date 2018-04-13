Does Taylor Swift Confirm Her Anniversary With Joe Alwyn On New Track?

Uncertainty over Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s real anniversary has plagued Swifties for months now, but with her new cover of ‘September’ by Earth, Wind & Fire, Taylor might have just revealed the date!

Could Taylor Swift‘s and Joe Alwyn‘s anniversary be September 28? Tay released two new recordings in the form of Spotify Singles on April 13, and she presented a telling piece of evidence with her cover of “September.”

“Do you remember/The 28th night of September?” Taylor croons on the track. In the original Earth, Wind & Fire song, the line is “the 21st night of September.” It’s possible that Tay changed the date to reflect the day she and Joe Alwyn officially started dating, and we cannot even.

Fans are on board with this new theory. “Queen slyly shares her anniversary in that subtle date change. I see you, @taylorswift13,” one wrote. “Sooooo did @taylorswift13 just drop her anniversary? Like she changed the September lyrics from 21st to 28th….and ????? What else could it be?!” another Swiftie wondered. We agree!

Listen to the track below:

Taylor and Joe’s anniversary has always been rumored to be in the fall, and you can catch up on the reasons why here. Tay also recorded a new, country-tinged version of “Delicate” for Spotify, and as we all know, she wrote it with him in mind! So sweet.