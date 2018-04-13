Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Urges Women To Vote In The Midterms: We Are ‘Fighting For Our Values’

Women’s voices matter. Young people’s voices matter. All of us have to fight for what’s right, by voting in the 2018 midterm elections, NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview.



If there was ever a time for young women to hit the ballot box, it’s now, believes Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who spoke to HollywoodLife.com at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon, presented by Lifetime. Women don’t feel that the president, Donald Trump, values them, she (rightly) pointed out. And neither does Congress as a whole. “We aren’t valuing women, we haven’t passed national paid leave, we can’t end sexual violence in the military and on college campuses, even at Congress, we have a president who has multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment… credible allegations!” she points out. These are all issues that the 51-year-old Senator, who has represented New York state since 2009, has been fighting hard for. Gillibrand, who gave an urgent call to action for women to be activists in her keynote at the Variety Power of Women event, which was sponsored by Karma Automotive and SheaMoisture, warns that the 2018 midterm elections are about fighting for our values. “I believe there is right vs. wrong and unfortunately wrong is winning. We need to make sure our families are heard, that they can get affordable healthcare for their families, that they can get the job that allows them to provide for their kids,” she insists.

Gillibrand, who is running for re-election in the 2018 midterms, may be dismayed by the president and Congress, but she is encouraged by the groundswell of activism she’s seeing across the country. “We’ve seen women’s activism since President Trump became our president, we’ve seen it with the women’s marches, you saw the activism with our kids, trying to end gun violence in this country, and their willingness to fight hard, to register to vote, to get out to vote, to make sure their neighbors and friends get out to vote,” she points out. And the mom of two sons, says that YES, other mothers can juggle motherhood and run for office. “You can be a great mom, but also be an advocate for the issues you care about.. And because you’re a mom, you might have a different lens. You might really truly understand why paid leave is so important. You might really understand why we need universal pre-K and affordable daycare, and why equal pay can make such a difference,” she encourages.

So, HollywoodLifers, think about it — if you are passionate about making a huge difference, you can run for political office. And all of you can make your voices truly heard by voting in the 2018 midterms on Nov. 6. “Voices matter more than ever,” Sen. Gillibrand insists. Yes, they do! So register, and vote, vote, vote!