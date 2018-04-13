Paris Jackson Puts Abs On Display Funkiest Outfit Ever At Dior Party: Love Or Loathe?

Paris Jackson looked crazy, sexy, cool at a Dior event in the middle of the Californian desert. Click to see her full outfit!

Paris Jackson, 20, wore all Dior at the Dior Sauvage party in Pioneertown, California on April 12. The event was held in the middle of the desert, close to where the Coachella Music Festival kicks off on Friday, April 13. She looked young and fresh wearing a black and white bra top, and shorts, covered by a sheer, embroidered skirt. She wore olive green platform sandals. She had a leather jacket on in the beginning of the night, and later, tied the jacket around her waist. She also started the night with a silk scarf tied around her neck, and later, pulled up her hair and tied the scarf around her updo.

Paris’ makeup looked SO COOL! She rocked bright white eyeliner, which her makeup artist Jo Baker described as “couture cartoon color block cat eye” — fun and fresh using Dior makeup! She recently dyed her hair pink, for National Unicorn Day!, and rocked her colored strands again at this event. Her hair was styled by Giannandrea. Model Alessandra Ambrosio and Olivia Culpo were also at the Dior event!

Paris loves to take risks with her fashion and that’s one of the things we love most about her! We can’t wait to see all of her amazing looks during the Coachella festival — the music event is known for bringing out the creative side of all of those who attend! See more pics of Paris and her style evolution in the gallery attached!