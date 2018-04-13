Orlando Brown Arrested In His Underwear By Bounty Hunters In Wild Video

Orlando Brown was placed into handcuffs over an outstanding warrant! Watch the tense altercation go down when bounty hunters find Orlando hiding in a closet here!

Orlando Brown, 30, was arrested in Las Vegas at 6:30 am on Apr. 13, and based on his attire, he was not ready for company. In absolutely wild footage obtained by TMZ, you can see bounty hunters led by Lucky the Bounty Hunter arrest Orlando in just his boxers. Things get particularly tense in the video when the homeowner, who was having Orlando as a guest, claims they have no legal right to be in his house, while Lucky has since claimed to TMZ that he had all the necessary paperwork and warrants that allowed them entry. After kicking down a locked door, Orlando was found hiding in the closet in nothing but his underwear and a T-shirt. At one point, Orlando tells the bounty hunters who have just informed him that he’s going back to LA county, “In my underwear, bro?” Check out the intense footage of his arrest below!

Previously, a judge issued a warrant for Orlando’s arrest after he was a no-show at court for the case involving his alleged battery against his girlfriend, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, the homeowner believes his house was allegedly entered unlawfully. He also claims that his door was allegedly damaged during the raid and this his shoulder was allegedly injured. However, he told TMZ that he became worried about having Orlando as a guest after his fiancee showed up on the night of Apr. 12 claiming he was a fugitive.

The That’s So Raven star was previously on Jan. 18 for an outstanding battery charge. According to TMZ, Orlando’s arrest came from when he allegedly struck his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Torrance, CA police department in 2017. However, it’s still unclear whether or not this girlfriend was the same fiancee who warned the homeowner.

We’ll keep you posted as this wild story develops.