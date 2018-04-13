Nelly’s Sexual Assault Accuser Details Alleged Incident: He Masterbated & Tried Forcing Oral Sex

For the first time, one of Nelly’s alleged sexual assault victims has spoken out, and the details surrounding the alleged incident are pretty graphic. Read her account here!

Over the past couple of months, Nelly, 42, has reportedly been under criminal investigation for sexually assaulting a woman back in December 2016. And although the rapper has vehemently denied the accusations, his alleged victim has just revealed graphic details about the night she claims Nelly forced her to perform oral sex, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The woman, who remains unknown, says she and a few friends attended Nelly’s show in Essex, England and paid money to get a photo taken with him after the concert. However, after the meet and greet, she claims Nelly asked her to stay behind to talk. When she obliged, Nelly allegedly brought her into a small room where things turned sexual. “Nelly closed the door, stood in front of it, and dropped his trousers. I told him to pull his trousers up,” the victim explained. And then, the unexpected happened. “Nelly started masturbating and said ‘you want this d*ck don’t you?'” the victim claimed.

Not taking the situation lightly, the alleged victim claimed she tried to get him to stop by explaining she was married with children. But according to her, Nelly, who was also accused of assaulting another woman on his tour bus in October, didn’t care. “As he approached I tried to move back, but there was nowhere I could go. He dropped his trousers and said he really wanted me. Defendant Nelly began to masturbate again. He told me I wanted him. I repeated I did not. Defendant Nelly tried to kiss me two times. He said he wanted ‘to come in your mouth and all over you.’ I continued to evade and refuse him,” the victim continued.

Unfortunately, the victim claims the incident didn’t stop there. “Nelly then grabbed my hand and place it on his penis. I pulled my hand away and told him generally the following: ‘That’s enough. Who the f*ck do you think you are. Look mate I had a really nice time at the concert. You may have sold records and have a lot more money in your bank than I do. But this doesn’t make you more special than me. Pull your trousers up and f*ck off,” the documents read.

Before escaping and gathering her friends the victim claimed, “He got a look on his face that scared me. I looked around and didn’t know how to get out of the room. I said ‘are you going to hit me?’ he responded, ‘no I’m just frustrated, I’m not used to not getting my way, just do it.” “And then Defendant Nelly put his right hand on the back of my hand on my shoulder and forced my head down pushing his erect penis into my mouth,” she claims. “I was in utter shock. Once he thought he had me in position, Defendant Nelly released my shoulder. I jumped back, twisted and fell backwards into the shower curtain. I was able to scramble out of the room,” she continued. Despite the alleged incident, the victim never went to the police because she was afraid no one would believe her. It wasn’t until they reached out to her that she finally shared her story.