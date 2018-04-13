‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Brandi Tries To ‘Squash Her Dad’s A**’ & Amber Storms Out

Yikes! A raft exercise turned pretty violent during the April 13 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, when Brandi slammed her paddle at her dad. And later, Amber stormed out of a meeting in the house.

Fortunately, no one ended up in the hospital during the April 13 episode of Marriage Boot Camp, as a previous preview suggested could have happened, but things pretty close to becoming violent. While the families tried their best to communicate with each other during a tough raft exercise this week, Brandi Glanville became extremely frustrated with her dad, Guy, for not doing what she wanted him to do. When he wouldn’t hand over the flag he had, she took her oar and basically wailed it at him and slammed the water right in front of him. For a second, we thought she was going to hit him, but fortunately she didn’t. Then, in their joint interview together, he lashes out at her. “You [were] trying to squash my f***ing a**,” he told her. She denied it, so he raised his voice even more — “You [were] trying to squash my f***ing ass! And I’ll tell you what — it’s working. It’s f***ing working, Brandi. You want me to get pissed off? I can get f***ing pissed off! I’m tired of it!” At that point, Brandi basically broke down in tears, as you can see in the picture above. Suffice to say, it wasn’t a pretty moment.

Something else that wasn’t pretty this week was Amber Portwood‘s attitude. The Teen Mom OG star slept most of the episode away, as Dr. Ish suggested she get some rest since she felt all “imbalanced” without her proper meds. But what the doctors found to be interesting was how well her mom, Tonya, and ex, Matt, worked together during the raft exercise without Amber being involved. Tonya and Matt seemed to communicate better together without Amber around, and the doctors made sure to tell Amber that once she woke up from her slumber. But guess what? She wasn’t too thrilled to hear that she may be the biggest problem in their family. In fact, she stormed out of the room and cussed the doctors out before retreating to her room.

In other Marriage Boot Camp news, Renee asked her sisters go with her to a NA meeting, but they refused. They said they weren’t a good place with her at the moment, so it probably wasn’t a good idea. Renee was super bummed about that and she later went off on her sisters for having her ex’s back after she told them he was abusive towards her. Not cool, right?

These families still have a lot of drama to sort through before the season’s over!