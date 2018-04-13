Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Vows To Be ‘By Her Side’ After Tristan Cheating Scandal

Although Khloe Kardashian’s man isn’t loyal, her best friends are! Malika Haqq sent Khloe, who gave birth on April 12, the sweetest message amidst Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and it might just bring a tear to your eye.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is surrounded by the best support system of family and friends while she recovers from giving birth days after Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal broke. While her best friend, Malika Haqq, 35, has remained silent amidst the countless infidelity reports, she finally spoke out on April 13. Malika, who was reportedly inside the delivery room when Khloe gave birth, took to Instagram to post a stunning photo of her best friend with the sweetest message. “Right by your side,” Malika wrote. “Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece”. See Malika’s post below.

Malika, along with the Kim, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kris Jenner, 62, were all reportedly in the delivery room when Khloe gave birth to her baby girl. Also at the hospital, which was located outside Cleveland, was Khloe’s baby daddy, Thompson, 27. The NBA star was photographed exiting the hospital on April 12, after spending a reported 12 hours inside since Khloe went into labor. Thompson, who was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women, looked run-down and exhausted in the photos. However, that could have been because he has a game the night before, and was partying in New York City the weekend before that.

As previously reported, Thompson was first caught cozying up to Lani Blair, a host, on Saturday, April 7 at PHD nightclub in New York City. Thompson was later photographed and videotaped taking Blair back to his NYC hotel room. She then left after the two spent a reported 48 hours together, with an over night bag in hand. — All while his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe, was in Cleveland awaiting the birth of their first child together.

Soon after that news broke, a separate video surfaced which shows Thompson kissing one woman and motor-boating the breasts of another woman inside a Washington D.C. hookah lounge from October 2017, still while he was still dating Khloe.

News of Thompson cheating with yet another woman broke late Thursday night [April 12]. A separate report claims the Cleveland Cavaliers player had been involved with a woman by the name of Tania. Photos allegedly show the two exiting The Four Seasons in New York City on March 24. Later that same day, both of them were photographed exiting Pergola nightclub at separate times, and reportedly getting into the same car.

Khloe and Tristan have yet to directly address the cheating scandal. However, Khloe is reportedly devastating, and trying to get out of Cleveland as soon as possible to return to LA.

The couple — who may not be a couple right now — have not released the name of their baby girl yet.