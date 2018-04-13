Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Is ‘Very Cute’: Does She Look Like Mom Or Dad Tristan Thompson?

OMG! It appears we are one step closer to finding out what Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl looks like! So far, we’re hearing she’s very cute with a lot of black hair! Get all the details here.

She’s here! Khloe Kardashian, 33, gave birth to her first child on April 12, and we’ve learned they’re both doing great, according to PEOPLE. In fact, the new mom is “overcome with love and joy” for her new baby explained a source, and we couldn’t be more excited! And at only one day old, Koko’s baby is already a sight for sore eyes. “Her daughter is very cute with lots of black hair,” the source continued. Aw! Being that Khloe is blonde, we assume the baby inherited her dark tresses from her dad Tristan Thompson! We can’t wait to see her.

It’s certainly good to hear Khloe’s doing good, especially after all she’s been through. As we previously told you, Khloe’s baby daddy was caught cheating with multiple women throughout Khloe’s pregnancy. The news came just one day before their baby’s birth, and we can’t possibly fathom how stressful it must have been. However, both fans and celebrities alike have rushed to Khloe’s aide with sweet comments and thoughtful messages. But as for Tristan, he’s getting the exact opposite, and he’s not too happy about it. “Tristan feels like the most hated man in America right now. He’s overjoyed at the birth of his daughter, but this is a tough time for him. He’s embarrassed to say the least,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Nevertheless, we wish Khloe and Tristan the best during this difficult time. Despite the drama, we know Khloe will be an excellent mother to her newborn, and we can’t wait to meet her. Even big sister Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but gush over the sweet baby. “@KhloeKardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” Kim tweeted. So sweet, right?