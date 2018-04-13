Yodeling kid Mason Ramsey made his Coachella debut on April 13, and Justin Bieber is his biggest fan! We’ve got the video of Justin watching Mason perform and it’s ADORABLE!

Mason Ramsey’s days of singing in Walmart are officially over! The famous yodeling kid, who went viral for his rendition of “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams, performed in front thousands at this year’s Coachella festival, and boy was it epic. Mason, who took to the stage like a natural, opened for up-and-coming DJ Whethan, and by the look of the crowd, he did a fantastic job. Even Justin Bieber gave his stamp of approval. In a video posted to Twitter, JB can be seen beaming from ear to ear as Mason performed. He even danced along! So cute, right? It’s clear Mason has a new fan, and we are so here for it! After all, Justin was a child star himself not too long ago.

And making the moment even more excited, Mason got to meet Justin backstage! In another fan video posted to Twitter, Justin can be heard asking Mason if this was his “first Coachella.” Is it too soon to ask for a collab?! We couldn’t be more excited for Mason. It’s amazing what can happen in just two weeks. Nevertheless, it’s also good to see Justin enjoying the festival. However, there’s still no sign of Selena Gomez! After deciding to take a break over a month ago, the famous pair haven’t been seen together since.

April 13: Another fan taken video photo of Justin Bieber, Chaz Somers and Josh Mehl spotted at Indio, California today. #coachella Justin Bieber spotted at Coachella. His Instagram post came true lol 3 pic.twitter.com/SmUdOqT0iA — Bieber Tracker (@celebritracker) April 13, 2018

But, that hasn’t stopped JB from living his life. As we previously told you, Justin hit up the highly anticipated festival with a gorgeous brunette named Cherissa Kittmer. Cherissa posted a photo of herself with Justin in front of a private jet with the caption, “Comin’ for you Coachella,” on April 13. And although they may just be friends, it’s definitely a sign that he might be moving on from Selena. Plus, he was just spotted at Soul Cycle with sort of fling Baskin Champion. He’s certainly living his best life!