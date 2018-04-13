Could Khloe Kardashian Be Stuck In Ohio For An Entire Month After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal?

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning to move back to Los Angeles from Cleveland after Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, but can her newborn fly with her this soon after birth? We had a doctor weigh in!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, understandably wants to get the heck out of Ohio after Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating, but it may not be the smartest move for her baby girl. “Usually the pediatrician will not want a newborn to fly for at least one month,” Dr. Sherry Ross, OB/GYN and author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide To Women’s Intimate Health, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But not all hope is lost for the Revenge Body star and her desire to head back to Calabasas. “Since she’d be traveling by private plane, the pediatrician may bend the rules assuming the baby is perfectly healthy,” Ross added. “But whenever you travel you always stand the chance of a fresh newborn being exposed to unwanted viruses that the baby has not been vaccinated for right out of the starting gate. There is always a risk, but it’s probably a small one.”

Khloe has already started preparing to move back to Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly. “Khloe’s assistant is on the ground in Cleveland packing her up and preparing for Khloe’s move back to L.A.,” a source close to the new mom told the magazine. It’s also been reported that the NBA star isn’t trying to stop his girlfriend from leaving his city. “Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland,” an insider told mag on April 12. “He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloe any more pain.” A second source added that the basketball player is “hoping that Khloe will choose to stay in Cleveland with their daughter, but isn’t going to make any demands of her to do so.”