‘Fear The Walking Dead’s New Characters: Meet Althea, Naomi & John

Morgan isn’t the only newcomer to ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ in season four. The series has three brand new faces joining the battle for survival, and HollywoodLife is more than happy to introduce you!



Fear the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, April 15 at 10:10pm ET immediately following the season eight finale of The Walking Dead on AMC. While it’s no secret that Morgan (Lennie James), a beloved character from TWD, will be making the crossover to Fear, there are a few more new faces in season four. All of this is possible due to the fact that season four of Fear begins after a significant time jump from the end of season three. The exact time jump is unclear, as well as whether or not we’ll be popping around to different time frames, but Morgan’s arrival will, technically, put us into the future. According to the Fear trailer, Morgan reveals he left Alexandria/The Hilltop after a battle where he lost a lot of people, so. There’s that.

But now, onto the new faces! The three new cast members are Jenna Elfman, 46, Maggie Grace, 34, and Garret Dillahunt, 53. Very, very little is known about their characters, but their names are Naomi, Althea and John, respectively. From what we see in the trailer, Naomi is a welcome part of the Clark family’s newest colony as we see her working alongside Madison (Kim Dickens) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). Althea seems to be out there on her own, armed with a number of machine guns attached to a futuristic truck. Lastly, John appears to be a loner and, quite frankly, has the most mysterious presence in the Fear trailer. However, as the images in our gallery show, Morgan will encounter both Althea and John during his time on Fear. It’s definitely going to be interesting to see how this all unfolds!

Make sure you tune in for The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead crossover event on Sunday, April 15 starting at 9pm ET.