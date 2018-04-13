‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Gets Butt Injections While Her Daughter, 9, Watches

Uh, what?! Farrah Abraham just got butt injections, and her daughter Sophia recorded it! Wait until you see this video!

For most moms, mother-daughter time is usually a shopping trip, or a movie date. But, most moms aren’t Teen Mom OG ‘s Farrah Abraham. On April 13, The reality TV star shared a video of herself getting butt injections with her 9-year-old daughter Sophia smiling and recording in the background. Yes, you read that correctly. And as if the moment couldn’t get any weirder, Farrah’s two dogs were present as well! It’s all in the family we suppose. “We’re putting sculpture in there. And we are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen, not any extra fillers,” Farrah said explaining the butt injection process. “So, this is really nice, easy, simple and it last for two years. I love this booty secret for summer,” she continued.

And while this isn’t particularly shocking for the former MTV celeb, a lot of fans are outraged. “OH My Gosh I just watched the snap and she literally has her daughter videotaping her from behind! What’s wrong with you @F1abraham!!!!! Why you subjecting your child to look at things like this? Why don’t you get a babysitter! Poor Sophia!” one fan tweeted. Another user even accused Farrah of setting a bad example for Sophia. “This is the weirdest video ever.. she’s teaching her child she needs to get work done to feel normal,” the fan commented. Yikes! Of course we aren’t here to judge, but we can understand why fans are so upset!

However, this wouldn’t be the first time Farrah received backlash over one of her personal choices. After seven seasons on Teen Mom OG, Farrah was fired over her decision to pursue a career in adult entertainment. But despite all she’s been through, she’s always remained true to herself, and that’s all that matters! Take a look at the video above!