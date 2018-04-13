‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater: ‘People Will Be Shocked’ By Tonya Harding’s Dancing

If you thought you’ve seen it all from Tonya Harding, think again! ‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater teases the former figure skater’s ‘shocking’ dancing debut to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

New York City was buzzing today [April 13] after the official cast of Dancing With The Stars: All-Athletes was announced on Good Morning America! Emma Slater, 29, along with the rest of the cast hit up Planet Hollywood NYC afterward, where she revealed that Tonya Harding, 47, will be this season’s biggest shock! And, the irony of it all is that Slater’s husband, Sasha Farber, 33, is actually partnered with Harding for season 26’s first-ever All-Athlete edition; One of the reasons Slater is so “invested” in the pair.

While Slater says she is putting all of her time and energy into her own partner, MLB legend, Johnny Damon, 44, “I’m really excited to his and Tonya’s dance partnership,” she admits. “I think they’re going to be phenomenal and I think people are going to be shocked. Sasha’s going to be outstanding and so is Tonya.”

Slater may be her husband and Tonya’s “biggest fan,” but she says “the stakes are high,” this season, as she’s got her eyes set on the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. Therefore, don’t think Slater’s gotten soft since tying the knot with Farber in March 2018. She will continue to compete at the highest level. “But I have two teams this season, for sure,” she gushed.

After Slater teased Tonya’s dancing debut, we caught up with the former figure skater herself, who’s been putting in the work in the studio with Farber. “We were sweating a lot!” she tells us of her first rehearsal with Farber. And, while they’ve only had one studio session, Harding is already setting her own goals. “I’m hoping it gets me in the best shape of my life,” she reveals. “Trust me, when I saw myself in the mirrors [in the studio]… I’m really going to be glad when this goes by and I can come out and show it! I’m going to look good after this month!”

Many are interested to see Harding on DWTS, as it’s been over a decade since she’s participated in a competitive event. However, Farber isn’t worried about a thing. “Her strengths are, she’s used to criticized, she’s used to hard work, she’s used to passion and she’s used to drive and pain, and that’s what this competition is all about and she’s got it,” he proudly says.

Harding is well known for the now infamous incident when her ex-husband hired someone to hit her figure skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, 48, in the knee in 1994. The story, as well as Harding’s tough upbringing and eventual rise to skating stardom, was chronicled in the 2017 film I, Tonya, which starred Margot Robbie, 27, [as Tonya] and Allison Janney, 58 [Tonya’s mother]. Harding is also known in the skating world as the first American woman — and the second female figure skater in the world, ever — to land the triple axel jump in 1991 [which requires an extra half-rotation in the air].

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 PM on ABC.