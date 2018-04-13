Dez Bryant Slams Cowboys For Releasing in A Fury Of Tweets: This Is Very Personal

The Dallas Cowboys released Dez Bryant and he is NOT happy about it. The wide receiver blasted his former team for stabbing him in the back, and we’ve got an EXCLUSIVE scoop on where he might be headed next.

Dez Bryant, 29, is without a job and man, he is pissed! The Dallas Cowboys released the wide receiver on April 13, and Dez didn’t waste any time dragging his former employers for what they did. “Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision… I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart,” Dez tweeted. “If I didn’t have my edge I got it now… I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal… it’s very personal.”

Dez let his anger out on social media. He retweeted sports reporter Jonah Javad, who said that “Dez will look into playing for NYG, Philly or Wash…so he can play Cowboys twice.” It appears he’s out for revenge. Russell Okung, 30, a left-tackle for the Los Angeles Charges, tweeted that the Cowboys made a “cold blooded” decision “to cut [Dez] so late into the off season. Shows you where team allegiances really are.” Dez responded by saying, “you know how they play.” Shade!

Is Dez headed to Washington, Philly or New York? He could be shipping up to Boston to don the uniform of the New England Patriots. “[Patriots coach] Bill Belichick is interested in possibly signing Dez Bryant,” a source close to the Patriots EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Preliminary meetings have been planned with management to see if it would be something for the team to pursue. They want to give [Tom] Brady a big weapon to work with.” If there’s anyone who’s known for taking good players and making them great, it’s Belichick, and after the Patriots’ failure to win Super Bowl 52, adding Dez to the roster might increase their chances to win Super Bowl 53.

Imagine how mad Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be if Dez helps the Patriots win another championship? Jerry, in a statement about the release, said he and Dez have “a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years. … This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We arrived at this crossroads collectively with input from several voices within the organization. Ultimately, we determined it was time to go in a new direction.”

Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

If I didn’t have my edge I got it now… I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal… it’s very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

“Key words in this statement,” Dez clapped back when sub-tweeting Jerry’s words. “Several input.. something I already knew.” Does this mean Dez has suspected people within the organization were out to get him?

Dez has been with Dallas for the entirety of his professional career, joining the organization in 2010. Over eight seasons and 113 games, he caught 513 passes for 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdowns. To be fair to the Cowboys, since Dez signed a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, he hasn’t recorded more than 69 catches or 838 yards in a season, per ESPN. He missed time in 2015 with a broken foot and was hindered in 2016 with a tibial plateau fracture.

However, in recent NFL owner meetings, Jerry said he “had not entertained the thought of Bryant not being on the roster in 2018,” per ESPN, so this decision is very shocking. Will Dez get revenge while catching for Brady? Time will tell.