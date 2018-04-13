Pregnant Cardi B Twerks & Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Dancing To Her New Song ‘Drip’

Cardi B showed off her growing baby bump as she twerked and danced sexily to ‘Drip,’ her collaboration with Migos! Check out the new footage.

Cardi B, 25, is as in love with her song “Drip,” which features Migos, as we are! The rapper got down to the track in a clip that she posted to Instagram on April 12. “CAME THRU DRIPPIN #invasionofprivacy !!!” she captioned the video. Watch it below!

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker is gearing up to take the stage at Coachella this weekend, and while she’s not headlining this time around, it almost feels like she is, due to the massive amounts of buzz her set is getting. Certainly, she’s a frontrunner to headline in 2019!

“Drip” is clearly one of Cardi’s favorite songs. “Why is that i get turn on when Babyfather says “told the bitch jump on my dick and pop it pay the lil bitch a deposit “ on Came thru DRIPPIN ?” she also tweeted on April 11, obviously referring to her fiance Offset, 26. Classic.

Cardi dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy on April 6, and it’s all anyone has been listening to for the past week. With features from Migos, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, SZA, 21 Savage, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and YG, not to mention Cardi’s own prowess, it’s easily going to be one of our albums of the year!