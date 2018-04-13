Cardi B & Offset Nearly Split Over Nicki Minaj’s OG ‘Motorsport’ Verse: Why She Felt ‘Disrespected’

While ‘Motorsport’ ended up being a chart-topping hit, the drama behind it almost torched Cardi B and Offset’s relationship! Here’s how they saved their romance and still put out the track to rave reviews.

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. While much of their drama has played out in the media, the drama behind their collaboration on “Motorsport”, which featured Nicki Minaj, 35, was sealed tight, until recently. Nicki apparently recorded a different version of her feature on the song, which didn’t make it to the final track. That OG feature was reportedly leaked on April 12, and contained what fans believe are subliminal disses aimed at Cardi, although the two teamed up for the track together. When Cardi heard the original verse, she went straight to Offset and urged him to have Nicki change it, and, low and behold, Nicki’s OG verse didn’t make the track.

“Cardi and Offset nearly broke up when she heard Nicki’s verse on Motorsport. Cardi felt incredibly disrespected by Offset that he would even play the song for her knowing that Nicki’s lyrics were sneak disses aimed for her,” a music industry source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi became infuriated and told Offset that if he didn’t either remove Nicki’s verse or have her change it, she would leave him.”

Then, Offset knew he had to rectify the situation before he lost more than he bargained for. “That conversation prompted Offset to go to go to his team with an ultimatum that Nicki redo her verse or he and Cardi are done,” the insider reveals. “Offset really cares for Cardi and seeing her react that way was eye-opening for him because he saw how it hurt her. Nobody deserves to be dissed on a record that they’re being featured on.”

The drama surrounding the development of “Motorsport” sparked when Nicki gave her most candid interview yet on April 12. While dropping two new tracks on Beats 1, she revealed that she was “painted as a liar” when she tried to explain how “Motorsport” came about [after its release]. Why? — When the song was released, rumors swirled that there was drama between Cardi and Nicki because they both filmed the music video on different days. However, Nicki later said it was because of a scheduling conflict.

Adding to that, there was also a bit of buzz that Nicki changed her verse, but the rumors never escalated, until now. But, when Cardi was asked about the verse in a past interview, she “played the victim” and acted like she didn’t know what was going on, according to Nicki [while talking with Beats 1]. She said Cardi’s response “really hurt” her and that Cardi showed no gratitude that they had collaborated together.

Nicki said she reached out to Quavo, 25, to clear the air and address the rumors, to which he replied that he wasn’t going to do it unless someone asked him directly in an interview. Nicki said she felt as though Cardi and Migos let her be “slaughtered” in the news and online by staying silent about the rumors.

While all is well now, Nicki shed a lot of light on some drama that clearly got swept under the rug! Cardi and Migos have yet to address Nicki’s recent interview, nonetheless, Nicki’s still talking.

On the same day of her interview, she later tweeted: “How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse?”