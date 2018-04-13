Caitlyn Jenner: Why She Refuses To Call Khloe Kardashian & Congratulate Her On New Baby

Yikes! Looks like not even a baby can save Khloe Kardashian & Caitlyn Jenner’s strained relationship! While this is an emotional time for Khloe, HL learned Caitlyn’s adamant about not reaching out. Find out why.

Despite this joyous — and also tumultuous time — for Khloe Kardashian, 33, her former stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, will not congratulate her on her newborn baby under any circumstances! Sound harsh? We think so too, but it’s no secret the two have had their differences. Even still though, Khloe gave birth on April 12 to her first child, a baby girl, which is a huge deal in many ways. For one, Caitlyn knows Khloe has always wanted to be a mom!

“Caitlyn doesn’t want to pretend that she has a relationship with Khloe,” a source close to Caitlyn shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hasn’t talked to Khloe in a very long time and that is going to continue even after the drama Khloe is dealing with and having had her daughter.”

On top of her baby joy, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 27, was caught on camera on various occasions getting cozy with multiple women. Video footage and photos were released on April 10, and since then, more videos and instances of alleged cheating have surfaced as well. In the midst of all of this, Khloe and Tristan’s baby daughter entered the world. So clearly this is an emotional time for Khloe to say the least. But despite it all, Caitlyn refuses to reach out.

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

“If Khloe wants Caitlyn in her life, she can reach out — it’s not going to be the other way around,” our insider added. Yikes! This can’t come as a huge surprise though, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported back in February, that Caitlyn wouldn’t be in Khloe and Tristan’s baby’s life. “The bottom line is, their family still feels slighted by Caitlyn about what she said about Kris [Jenner] in her book,” another insider told us at the time. “They’ve really rallied around Kris and support her decision to dismiss Caitlyn from their unit. Caitlyn will have to issue a huge and genuine apology to the family before Kris even thinks about reconciling with her, and even then it’s a long shot.”

Caitlyn told Andy Cohen just last year, in April 2017, that Khloe hasn’t even spoken to her in about two years! “She doesn’t want to talk to me,” the Olympian admitted. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years.” With all Khloe’s going through now though, it wouldn’t hurt if Caitlyn dropped her a line to show some support!