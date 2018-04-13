Britney Spears Wears Barely-There Silver Dress At GLAAD Awards & More Best Dressed: PICS

Britney Spears, Halle Berry, Chloe Moretz and many more stunned on the carpet for the GLAAD Awards on April 12 in Los Angeles, Calif. See pics of their sexy outfits below!

Britney Spears, 36, stole the show at the GLAAD Awards, wearing a teeny tiny Giannina Azar dress. The micro mini had cutouts, showing off her toned tummy, and the dress was embellished with crystals! Wow! She definitely knows how to bring the glamour! She won the Vanguard Award, and just looked so happy and beautiful at the event. Halle Berry, 51, wore ADEAM’s Fall / Winter 2017 Olive Pearl asymmetrical wrap top and skirt at the event, which was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. She showed off her super toned legs and had her hair in a tight top knot.

Chloe Grace Moretz was shining bright in a shimmering blue and pink dress by The Vampire’s Wife. Her makeup was very bright, youthful and fun! She wore blue and pink eyeshadow and a bold lip to match her fun dress! Figure Skater Adam Rippon looked dapper in a blush and black suit! He’s a new contestant on the all-athletes season of Dancing With The Stars! Congrats to the Olympian!

✨@glaad awards tonight ✨ #GLAADawards A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 12, 2018 at 8:40pm PDT

Wanda Sykes was super chic in an all-white suit. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne looked radiant in a classic black halter dress with thigh-high slit. Gigi Gorgeous brought the glam in a shimmering strapless dress. See more of the best dressed stars at the GLAAD Awards in the gallery attached!