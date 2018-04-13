Lucy Hale, Debby Ryan, Britney Spears & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week
It was a week of toned abs, red hot dresses, and sassy sequin gowns. See all the best dressed stars this week — click below for pics!
Britney Spears, 36,wore a sexy silver mini dress by Giannina Azar at the GLAAD Awards on April 12. She showed off her toned abs that she works so hard for in the gym! Karlie Kloss was pretty in pink at a party at the Swarovski Times Square store in New York. She wore an Alex Perry sequin dress, Saint Laurent blazer and Brian Atwood heels. LOVED her look! Kylie Minogue was a golden goddess at the Echo music awards in Berlin, Germany wearing Maria Lucia Hohan. At the same event, Rita Ora wore a green Versace gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Olivia Culpo and Alessandra Ambrosio looked like boho princesses at the Dior party — perfect to kick off Coachella weekend! And finally, my queen Sarah Jessica Parker looked like royalty at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Giorella Exhibition at the New York Public Library. See all the outfits in the gallery attached!