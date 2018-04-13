Boston Marathon 2018: Start Time, How To Watch & Every Important Detail You Need To Know

On your marks. Get set. Go! The 2018 Boston Marathon is right around the corner. It’s also the 5th anniversary of the deadly bombing that struck the event, so get the details and find out how to watch every second of this race.

The 122nd Boston Marathon takes place on April 16. Five years after the 2013 bombing that left three dead and scores injured, thousands will gather in to remind the world of two important words: “Boston Strong.” The 2018 Boston Marathon will honor those injured and killed in the bombing before running the 122nd edition of the historic race. 30,000+ are expected to run from Main Street in Hopkinton towards the finish line near the John Hancock Tower in Copley Square.

The day kicks off at 8:40 AM ET, with the wheelchair division going first. The professional women’s race starts at 9:32 AM ET, with the professional men (and first wave) starting at 10:00 AM ET. The final wave is set for 11:15 AM ET.

Fans can watch this race online. For those within the Boston area, they can watch the live broadcast on WBZ-TV, according to ESPN. CBSBoston.com will also cover the race via the NBC Sports App. For those outside of Beantown, they can watch the race from 8:30 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET on the NBC Sports Network and on the NBC Sports App. A television subscription account will be needed for that.

The Americans have a chance to win big. Shalane Flanagan, who was the first American woman to win the New York Marathon since 1977, looks to pick up another home win by taking first at the Boston Marathon. Galen Rupp, Desiree Linden, Jordan Hasay, and Abdi Abdirahman are also Americans who might pull out the win for the USA in the women’s race. In the wheelchair division, Tatyana McFadden might reclaim the title she won in 2016.

There will be tributes to the 2013 bombing victims. Memorials marking the spot where the two bombs went off in 2013 by the Copley Square finish line are expected to be completed within the next coming months. There was hope they’d be finish by this race, but construction has taken longer than expected, according to The Boston Globe.

“We were really pushing for it to be done for the fifth anniversary, but it’s more important to get it right than meet an artificial deadline,” said Donny Tavares, Boston’s chief diversity officer. “The families wanted it to be a little more personal than the original design, and we went back and addressed their wishes.” When completed, the memorials will be a mix of bronze, granite and glass.

The Boston Red Sox will also hold a ceremony ahead of the game with the Baltimore Orioles. Family members of the victims will join the team at Fenway Part ahead of the first pitch, and will be part of the weekend-long series of events, all part of One Boston Day.

“One Boston Day has turned the marathon into a movement our entire city has rallied around, spreading the message of kindness and goodwill across the world,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement, per Newsweek. “April 15 will forever be a day that represents the resilience of the human spirit, and I hope everyone can mark this day in a way that showcases the very best of our city and its people.”