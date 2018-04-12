Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Slams ‘Bull***t’ Cheating Rumors

Tristan Thompson may have cheated on a Kardashian sister, but Younes Bendjima didn’t! Kourtney’s boyfriend slammed the ‘bull***t’ rumors. See his message here!

Don’t call Younes Bendjima a cheater. The 24-year-old spotted an article written about him spending time with two “mystery ladies,” and he immediately shut down any implication that the hangout was anything but platonic. “Where are the 6 others mens i was with? What you guys trynna do? Nice cut tho you piece of s***,” he wrote on his Instagram story. The response was written over a screenshot of a headline that said, “Younes Bendjima enjoys another night out with two mystery ladies for a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.” Looks like he’s perfectly happy with Kourtney Kardashian!

While the article and headline don’t call Younes out directly for infidelity, the topic has been on everyone’s minds lately. Just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl on April 12, multiple reports alleging that the NBA player cheated on his pregnant girlfriend came out. There was also two different videos to back up the accusations. One of them showed him motor-boating one woman and kissing another back in October while he was in Washington D.C. The other clips were taken in New York City earlier this week and showed him getting close to a woman identified as Lani Blair and heading into his hotel with her.

But just because Kourt’s sister is going through a difficult time in her relationship, doesn’t mean she is. Last month, Younes was spotted looking at engagement rings, and we heard that he was looking for an “upcoming birthday” while shopping at the Giantto jewelry store. The mom-of-three will turn 39 on April 18, FYI. “Some of the rings were definitely engagement rings,” a source close to Giantto tells HollywoodLife. “He kept saying he wanted something for an upcoming birthday and also was very interested in having something that he could match with a girl.” Here’s hoping Kourt and Younes keep living their happy lives, and Khloe finds peace with her precious bundle of joy.