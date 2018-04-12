Lani Blair, Angelina Jolie & More Sexy ‘Other Women’ Who Came Between Hot Hollywood Couples

Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on a very pregnant Khloe Kardashian with Lani Blair, but this isn’t the first famous case of infidelity. See more women involved in Hollywood’s biggest cheating scandals!

Cheating is painfully common. Whether it has happened to you, your friend, your parent, whoever, it’s pretty likely you know someone who’s experienced it. But when it happens in Hollywood, it’s suddenly everybody‘s business. This is unfortunately what happened to Khloe Kardashian. Earlier this week, footage of Tristan Thompson getting close to a woman, now identified as Lani Blair, leaked online. Videos also showed the pair entering his hotel in New York City together that night, despite Khloe being in Cleveland prepping to give birth to her and Tristan’s child, who was born on April 12.

After the news broke, fans reacted in a bunch of different ways. Some condemned Khloe for expecting anything less considering her boyfriend left his pregnant girlfriend Jordan Craig to be with her. Others booed the NBA player at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last regular game of the season. But then there were people who were slamming Blair for “f***ing around with a guy that’s already in a relationship.”

Not only Tristan but Lani blair should also be ashamed of herself too, like u proud to be fucking around with a guy that’s already in a relationship. Y’all really love being side hoes smh — 💅🏾 (@jerieshaxo) April 11, 2018

But often times, infidelity is more nuanced than that. Many celebrity couples that we admire started from a cheating scandal. Does it make it right for a man to get up close and personal with a woman who isn’t his very pregnant girlfriend while he’s away for work? No. Do we then place blame on the “other woman” because she should have known better than to get involved with someone who’s in a relationship? No. It’s not her relationship, and she can’t make someone cheat if that person doesn’t want to. Plenty of celebrated, successful celebrities — like Angelina Jolie and Claire Danes — have been those “other women,” and ended up in relationships with the men who cheated with them.

Angie actually did this twice. Billy Bob Thornton cheated on his fiancée Laura Dern with the Girl, Interrupted star, and Dern didn’t even find out about it until after her partner and Angelina got married. “I left our home to go and make a movie and while I was away, my boyfriend got married and I never heard from him again,” the Big Little Lies star later said, according to ABC News. Angelina was married to Thornton until 2003, and then in 2005 she met Brad Pitt while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Brad ended his marriage to Jennifer Aniston the same year before striking up his relationship with his costar.

Danes, however, was the woman who Billy Crudup left a then-pregnant Mary Louise Parker for. “I was just in love with him,” Danes told Entertainment Tonight. “And needed to explore that and I was 24… I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.” At the time, Crudup and Parker had been dating for eight years and were expecting their first child together. He left her when she was seven months along after meeting Danes on the set of Stage Beauty.

Infidelity is heartbreaking, but it’s also significantly more complicated than we tend to give it credit for. Many of these “other women” aren’t intending to be “home-wreckers,” but may genuinely be in love with the taken men they’re seeking relationships with. Click through the gallery above to see more of these famous women caught in the middle of a cheating scandal.