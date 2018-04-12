Wendy Williams’ Shocking Connection To Lani Blair, The Woman Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated With

As Khloe Kardashian copes with Tristan Thompson’s alleged infidelity,Wendy Williams revealed she knows Lani Blair, the woman supposedly seen kissing Tristan!

“Here’s where our show is involved in everything,” Wendy Williams, 53, said on the April 12 episode of The Wendy William Show, after discussing Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating on Khloe Kardashian, 33, with model Lani Blair, 28. “I really try to mind my own business. Lani was in the Wendy audience like 3 years ago … She was in the audience and she was so attractive and engaging with her claps and smile and stuff that my producers actually invited her to possibly be a model in one of my fashion shows.”

“Here she is backstage getting prepped,” Wendy said, revealing a picture of the model that allegedly kissed Tristan at the PH-D lounge in New York City before following him back to his hotel room. “The Wendy Show does it again! She comes to the show, she gets pulled aside.” Wendy confirmed with her producer that despite the initial attraction to Lani, they didn’t wind up using her as a model. “But now might be the time! Lani, holla at your show!”

Will Lani take up Wendy’s invitation? Imagine just how many jaws would be dropped and wigs would be snatched if this woman came on Wendy to spill the tea? Not only would it mean mad ratings for Wendy, it would give her the scoop of the century. She’s totally living for this, too. When hearing about Tristan two-timing KoKo, Wendy was “salivating” about addressing this juicy scandal on “Hot Topics,” a source close to the show EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

Of course, Wendy had to throw a little shade when she finally got a chance to talk about Tristan and Khloe. Actually, she threw a lot of shade at the expecting mom. “Khloe you jumped in some mess you didn’t need to be involved in to begin with,” Wendy said, bringing up how Khloe and Tristan started their romance while he was expecting a child with Jordan Craig. Tristan left Jordan while she still had a baby in her oven, so it seems like Wendy felt a little karma was delivered on KoKo. “The only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don’t feel bad for Khloe. Khloe, you knew when you pulled up on him he had a girlfriend… “ Damn, Wendy.