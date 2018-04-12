Wawa Day: How To Get Free Coffee At The Convenience Store On April 12

Happy Wawa Day! The beloved convenience store is offering free coffee to celebrate. Here’s what you need to do to make you get that free cup of joe!

April 12 marks the 54th anniversary of Wawa, the popular convenience store found along the east coast of the United States. To celebrate Wawa’s birthday, the company is offering free any-size coffee to its customers at its 750 locations. Yes, you read that right. FREE COFFEE AT WAWA! Not just free coffee, free ANY-SIZE coffee! Thanks, Wawa! Your caffeine fix for the day has been taken care of!

The first Wawa store opened in April 1964. Since then, Wawa has become an institution. Customers flock to Wawa day after day. You can find a variety of items at Wawa, such as beverages, built-to-order foods, coffee, fuel services, surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are found in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Central Florida. Most of the stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

But where does the name “Wawa” come from? “Wawa” is a Native American word for the Canada Goose that was found in the Delaware Valley over 100 years ago, according to the company’s website. The company’s original dairy farm was built on land in Pennsylvania that was called Wawa. That’s why the goose is part of the Wawa logo!

“Wawa Day is a great day for us to all pause and thank the millions of customers we’ve served over the past 54 years who have made us an integral part of the communities we serve,” Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens said in a statement. “This year’s Wawa Day is particularly special because we are also celebrating that, in just over four years, through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we have supported thousands of non-profit organizations and achieved our goal of donating $50 million by 2018. We could have never done this alone, and thank all of our customers who gave generously to our in-store campaigns and who make everything we do possible. Happy Wawa Day everyone and cheers to you all!”