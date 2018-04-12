Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth: She & Tristan Thompson Welcome 1st Baby Together — A Girl

It’s official — Khloe Kardashian’s a mom! The star gave birth to her 1st child with Tristan Thompson just days after it was revealed that he allegedly cheated on her.

Welcome to the mom club, Khloe Kardashian! The 33-year-old reality star and Tristan Thompson, 27, officially became parents together on April 12, according to TMZ, and we are BEYOND thrilled for the couple! Sadly, the baby’s entrance into the world couldn’t have come at a more awkward time — just days ago, Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe with multiple woman on various occasions. It’s no secret that Khloe has been wanting to have a baby for years now, but we only wish she could have gotten her fairytale romance to go along with it.

The Revenge Body star delivered her baby daughter early Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, according to the media outlet. As of right now, the little girl reportedly does not have a name yet, but, according to The Blast, Tristan was in fact present for her birth — despite the cheating allegations. Kim Kardashian, 37, and mom Kris Jenner, 62, were also reportedly with Khloe at the hospital along with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq, 35. FOR MORE ABOUT KHLOE, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

News of Khloe’s pregnancy first broke in September, just days after it was revealed Kylie Jenner, 20, was also expecting her first child. But while Kylie chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps for nine whole months, Khloe proudly announced her news to the world in December. Posting a beautiful baby bump pic featuring Tristan, Khloe told her fans that she would at last be having the baby she’d always wanted. And honestly, her emotional words were beyond touching!

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” Khloe captioned the black-and-white reveal. “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” Awkward to read now, right? Clearly, he hasn’t been treating her like a queen. Alas, while this is Khloe’s first child, Tristan is already the father to one-year-old son Prince Thompson.

Photos and videos surfaced on April 10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers player appearing to kiss another woman at a New York City club just days before. Footage was also released of him taking the woman to his hotel room. That same day, TMZ released a video of Tristan making out with two women at a hookah bar back in October — while Khloe was three months pregnant. In the vid, the athlete even motorboats one of the women as she grabs his crotch.