Tristan Thompson Looks Exhausted As He Leaves Khloe Kardashian At Hospital After Baby’s Birth

Tristan Thompson is photographed looking run-down as he exits the hospital where Khloe Kardashian gave birth on April 12, just two days after he was caught cheating with multiple women.

Tristan Thompson, 27, was photographed looking pretty rough exiting the hospital outside Cleveland, where Khloe Kardashian, 33, gave birth in the wee hours of the morning on April 12. His exhausted, run-down look could have been because he had a game the night prior and then darted to the hospital on Thursday morning to welcome his baby girl. However, that look may have had something to do with his recent nightclub outings with a female that wasn’t Khloe… mixed with the stress of being the new target of online scrutiny. Not to mention, he’s feeling the heat from the Kardashian family after his cheating scandal broke on April 10. —HERE’S THE PHOTOS OF THOMPSON EXITING THE HOSPITAL.

Before his heavily watched exit, Thompson had been inside the hospital for a mere 12 hours, where it couldn’t have been the least bit comfortable for him. Khloe’s sisters, Kourtney, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 37, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, 62, and Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, 35, were reportedly at the hospital during the birth. That means, there were four sets of eyes most likely giving the NBA star the stare down on what was supposed one of the happiest days of the family’s lives.

“Kris, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian family were cold as ice toward Tristan during the tense birth of his daughter with Khloe,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The tension at the hospital and in the delivery room was high,” the inside said, adding, “It was not a comfortable place to be, especially when Tristan was present.”

While Khloe’s condition and the name of the baby have yet to be released, Kris Jenner confirmed that the youngest Kardashian daughter welcomed a baby girl. “When three of your sisters give birth in under a year,” Kris wrote alongside a video of Kendall Jenner, 22, saying “baby” three times. “Congratulations to [Khloe Kardashian] on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan”.

It is unclear if Khloe will return to the home she shares with Thompson in Cleveland when she and the baby are released from the hospital; Or, if she will retreat back to LA, after his recent cheating scandal.

As previously reported, Thompson was caught getting close to a woman by the name of Lani Blair, on Saturday, April 7 at PHD nightclub in New York City. Thompson was later photographed and videotaped entering his NYC hotel with Blair, leaving and then returning, hours later around 5 AM in a black SUV. The pair reportedly spent a total of 48 hours together, all while his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe, was in Cleveland awaiting the birth of their first child together.

Soon after the news about Blair broke, a separate video surfaced, which shows Thompson kissing one woman and motor-boating the breasts of another woman inside a Washington D.C. hookah lounge from October 2017, while he was still dating Khloe.