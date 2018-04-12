Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Allowing Tristan In Delivery Room After Cheating: The Baby Comes First

Even after Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple times, he’ll still be allowed in the delivery room when she gives birth to their baby, according to a new report. Here’s why.

It’s safe to say that Tristan Thompson is probably in the doghouse with Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her family, but that isn’t keeping her from letting him be there when she gives birth to their baby, according to TMZ. Although Tristan is currently in the midst of a major cheating scandal, Khloe is reportedly letting him in the delivery room for the sake of their little girl. The site reports that Khloe is completely distraught after multiple videos surfaced that appeared to show her man being unfaithful, but doesn’t want to take the moment of seeing his daughter being born away from him. FOR MORE ABOUT KHLOE, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

It’s unclear if Tristan actually still plans to be there, or if Khloe will change her mind depending on whether or not new allegations surface. The 33-year-old reportedly started having contractions on April 11, just 24 hours after the first cheating reports surfaced. Her mom, Kris Jenner, and some of her sisters have reportedly flown to Cleveland to be by her side during this difficult time. Khloe entered her ninth month of pregnancy at the beginning of April, so she really could give birth any day now. The timing sure isn’t great.

In case you haven’t been following, the drama with Khloe and Tristan began on April 10, just one day after she posted a loving photo of them together on Instagram. A video surfaced of the basketball star appearing to look quite cozy with another woman in a New York City club, and eventually, there was also footage of him heading back to his hotel with her. That same day, TMZ posted a video from Oct. 2017 that showed Tristan seemingly kissing one woman and motorboating another.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, a third woman also claims to have slept with the 27-year-old and her friend says she has video proof. Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan have kept tight-lipped about the ordeal, although he did hit the basketball court for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game in Cleveland on April 11.