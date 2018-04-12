The Weeknd Is The Loneliest Man In The World In Video For Selena-Inspired Track ‘Call Out My Name’

The Weeknd has dropped a new music video just in time for his headlining performance at Coachella, and it’s quite sad. WATCH the emotional video for ‘Call Out My Name’ here!

The Weeknd, 27, has released the music video for “Call Out My Name,” which many fans believe is about his ex Selena Gomez, 25, and it’s going to make you feel all of the feels. Watch the explosive new visual above! In the video, The Weeknd appears all alone in various settings. He starts out wandering the dark streets before taking the stage of a movie theater with no one in the crowd. There are also some interesting visuals of animals throughout the vid, but there don’t seem to be any specific references.

“We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake,” Abel croons on the track, and it’s clear that he had a hard time getting over Selena. Some fans also think the line “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life” indicates that The Weeknd was considering donating a kidney to Sel! There was major buzz about the inspiration behind the song when The Weeknd dropped his new music last month, and this video definitely adds an even more emotional element to the lyrics.

The Weeknd gave us a heads-up that the video would be coming when he posted a trailer for it on social media. “Call out my name official video tomorrow,” he wrote in one tweet. Glad we didn’t have to wait too long!

11:25 desert time 🌵 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:37pm PDT

Finally, The Weeknd will be taking the stage at Coachella tomorrow, April 13, for a headlining set. The festival will be live streamed, so be sure to check back at HollywoodLife.com and tune in!