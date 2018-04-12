Super Junior Is Back With New Song & Video For ‘Lo Siento’ & Fans Are Freaking TF Out

Super Junior marries the K-pop and Latin music worlds with their new single ‘Lo Siento,’ and man, it works. Watch their epic new music video featuring Leslie Grace here!

South Korean boy band Super Junior has debuted the comeback music video for their Latin-influenced pop track “Lo Siento,” and it’s like we’ve never seen them before. For one thing, the aesthetic is so good. American singer/songwriter Leslie Grace also stars in the neon-drenched video, and you can watch it above!

Fans are flipping out over the new visual. “This Korean-Latino collaboration works really well! Especially with English sprinkled it… Wow! Didn’t realize I would enjoy this so much. Definitely a spring/summer hit!” one commented on YouTube. “Omg,” another wrote, “This is the coolest concept.” Many fans are pointing out that it’s a new vibe for the band, and they’re loving it!

The catchy song was produced by Play N Skillz, and features a mix of Spanish, Korean and English lyrics. It’s part of their repackaged album Replay, which also dropped today, April 12. We’re obsessed!

Check out the tracklist for Replay:

1. Lo Siento by Super Junior, Leslie Grace & Play-N-Skillz (Ft. Leslie Grace) Lyrics

2. Black Suit

3. Scene Stealer

4. Me & U

5. 비처럼 가지마요 (One More Chance)

6. Good Day for a Good Day

7. Runaway

8. Super Duper

9. The Lucky Ones

10. 예뻐 보여 (Girlfriend)

11. 안아줄게 (Hug)

12. Spin Up!

13. 시간 차 (Too Late)

14. I Do (두 번째 고백)

15. Lo Siento (Ft. KARD)