11 Hot Musicians Who Wear Lingerie In Concert: Mariah Carey, & More

It’s becoming hotter than ever to perform in concert in lingerie, and singers like Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, and more are always on point! See the sexiest lingerie looks here!

Sometimes, singers like Mariah Carey and Britney Spears amp their looks up to 11 by rocking lingerie-inspired garb — or just straight up lingerie — onstage! There are so many times we’ve seen our favorite stars take to the stage in these sexy bustiers, fishnets, garters, and bras, and they always look amazing. Obviously!

Mariah and Britney have a lot of experience with this. Not only have they been performing for years, but they both had/have their own Las Vegas residencies. That means dozens of costume changes every show, every week, for months. They have to get creative, and there’s one tried and true ensemble they can always count on: bodysuits. Both divas are drawn to sparkles and jewels, as you can see in the photo above. One of Brit Brit’s best residency looks is a sparkly, olive green bodysuit with a daring plunging neckline and fishnet cutouts. Paired with black fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots, it’s a winner every time.

Mariah’s old hat at this. No matter the occasion, she’s got a stunner in her closet. She’s even down to wear racy lingerie at Christmas concerts! Just look at what she pulled out at her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” show — a red, jewel-encrusted bodysuit and pretty much nothing else.

For more pics of the sexiest singers in the biz — like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and the Fifth Harmony girls — wearing flirty lingerie on stage, check out our gallery above! Each pic is hotter than the last!