Sammi & Ron: Take A Look Back At The ‘Jersey Shore’ Couple’s Rocky Romance

Ah, the good old days! Sammi and Ronnie were ‘Jersey Shore’s resident couple — until they weren’t. But then they were again, and then they weren’t… and so on and so forth.



Whether or not you watched the original Jersey Shore, you know about the saga that was Sammi and Ron’s relationship. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 31, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, met for the first time on the Jersey Shore‘s series premiere episode. Sparks flew, but after a very romantic first date driving go karts, Sammi claimed she was “done” with Ron when he decided to dance with another girl at the club that night. Little did viewers know that if they had started a drinking game based on every time Sammi said she was “done” we would all still be wasted to this day. No, seriously.

Their relationship was tumultuous to say the least. When things were good with Sam and Ron, they were really, really good. But when they were bad? They were apocalyptic bad. Sammi and Ron spent the first season going back and forth over whether or not they were a couple, then professed their undying love for each other on the finale. Unfortunately, they broke up on the cast reunion special which surprised absolutely no one. Season two of the show kicks off in Miami and immediately brings us more Sammi and Ron drama. Sammi comes into season two hoping to get back with Ron, but Ron can’t seem to stop hooking up with random girls every night. Their roommates, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, decide to get involved by writing an “anonymous” note to Sammi. The note tells Sammi that Ron has been hooking up with girls behind her back, so, once again, Sammi declares she is “done.” They eventually get back together before the season ends.

Onto season three where, quite frankly, the Sammi and Ronnie drama hits an all-time high. Even though they are known for their fights, it’s during season three that things escalate out of control. One notable fight in particular led to Ronnie completely snapping and throwing all of Sammi’s belongings out of their bedroom window. Sammi reacts to this by punching Ron in the face on the back porch, but they make up again the next morning. Can you guess what happens next? If you guessed they get into another fight and that Ron throws her mattress out onto the back porch causing Sammi to leave the house and go back home to her parents, you guessed correctly. Does it finally end here? Nope, not even close.

Sammi and Ronnie will put their roommates, viewers, and each other through this for another three seasons — Jersey Shore‘s fourth, fifth, and sixth in case you lost count. They even go on to cameo on Snooki and JWoww’s spinoff show just to let the world know they are still a thing. However, once the cameras are gone for good, Sammi and Ronnie finally break up for good in 2014. Yes, really!

As of April 2018, both Sammi and Ronnie have moved on. Ronnie is engaged to Jen Harley, the mother of his newborn daughter, while Sammi is in a relationship with a guy named Christian Biscardi.