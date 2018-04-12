Nicki Minaj Says She Cried When Meek Mill Went To Jail & Says New Album Will Address ‘Rocky’ Romance

Nicki Minaj not only announced that she’s dropping a new album, but promised fans that she’ll candid about her relationship with Meek Mill on it! Listen to her interview here!

Nicki Minaj, 35, said she was dropping a new album during her April 12 interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music, and we’re shook! Not only is she gracing us with new music, but talked a little bit about what we can expect from her upcoming music. Hint: it’s about her love life. Nicki’s been through the ringer with ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, 30, who is currently in prison in Philadelphia. It was important to her to address it on her new album, she said. Listen to the full interview below!

“I don’t want to talk about legal things but I will say that every now and then… I’ll save it for my album and the documentary I’m shooting…I will say that the judge in question did everything I asked of her,” Nicki said. “I can’t bad mouth her because I met her personally and I know what she said to us and so does Meek. I wouldn’t wish jail on anybody but like I said, I’ll get into detail on that maybe on my album and in the documentary.” She didn’t get into what she meant when the judge “did everything” Nicki asked of her, but it seems that we’ll likely find out more when the album drops.

She spoke more about her relationship with Meek during the interview. Thinking about her ex-boyfriend sitting in jail made her cry just a few days ago. What made me shed tears the other day was seeing [Meek’s] mother cry,” she told Zane. “That was the first time I was like, ‘I cant take it,’ because during the relationship she was so sweet to me. At the end [of the relationship], we knew it was too rocky, too bad. But she always showed me so much love. I still care about her so I didn’t like seeing her cry.”

Nicki was on Beats 1 to premiere her new songs “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” and it’s really been way too long since we heard some epic solo tracks from the rapper. The two songs do not disappoint! You can listen HERE. This interview was also Nicki’s first in ages! Needless to say, we missed her.