NBA Playoffs: Everything You Need To Know Including Schedule, How To Watch & More

It’s time! The NBA Playoffs are here! Basketball’s best – LeBron James, James Harden, Steph Curry and more – will challenge for the championship. Before tipoff, find out how to watch, the first round schedule and more.

The NBA Playoffs start on April 14. Get ready for what could be one of the wildest NBA Playoffs in recent history. James Harden, 28, and the Houston Rockets are on fire, while the defending NBA Champs, the Golden State Warriors, remain a threat to repeat, even if they’re not as “golden” as usual. The team they beat in last year’s final, the Cleveland Cavaliers, could make it back to the title series, but it wouldn’t be that crazy if neither team makes the final this year. Think about that. It’s everyone’s game, so fans better tune in at 3:00 PM ET on April 14 to see the first game.

There will be basketball on all the channels. The NBA Playoffs will be broadcast across four networks this year: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV. Each of those channels has their own streaming portals, and will require a television subscription in order to work. Tech Hive has a more extensive guide for cord-cutting alternatives, between SlingBox, TNT Overtime, and other online streaming options.

The First Round could be mind-blowing. The Western Conference is going to be wild. The defending champs, the Golden State Warriors, failed to secure the top seed. They’ll go up against the San Antonio Spurs, while the No. 1 ranked Houston Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder will clash against the Utah Jazz while the Portland Trail Blazers battle the New Orleans Pelicans. NBA fans were denied a Thunder-Warriors series in the opening round. The only way the two teams can meet again is if the Thunder beat the Jazz and then gets by the winner of the Rockets-Timberwolves series.

Meanwhile, the East is wide open. The No. 1 Toronto Raptors (really) will meet the Washington Wizards, while LeBron James, 33, will lead the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers. The Boston Celtics will be without Kyrie Irving, 26, who underwent season-ending surgery on his knee, when they meet the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round. Finishing up the east is “the Process,” as the Philadelphia 76ers have gone from being a joke to entering the post-season as a No. 3 seed. They face the Miami Heat.

Favorites and sleepers: The Cavs and Raptors are the favorites to take the East Conference, according to FiveThirtyEight, with the 76ers as the dark horse who could go far. Out in the West, the Rockets are the heavy favorites to win the Conference, with the Warriors and Utah Jazz – as a dark horse – being possible spoilers. Of course, anything could happen.

Here’s the full first round schedule, courtesy of NBA.com:

(1) Toronto Raptors vs. (8) Washington Wizards

Game 1: Sat. April 14 Washington at Toronto. 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Tue. April 17 Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Fri. April 20 Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: Sun. April 22 Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Wed. April 25 Washington at Toronto, TBD

*Game 6: Fri. April 27 Toronto at Washington, TBD

*Game 7: Wed. April 25 Washington at Toronto, TBD

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1: Sun. April 15 Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Tue, April 17 Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Fri. April 20 Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Sun. April 22 Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., ABC-R

*Game 5: Tue. April 24 Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

*Game 6: Thu. April 26 Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

*Game 7: Sat. April 28 Milwaukee at Boston, TNT

(3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Miami Heat

Game 1: Sat. April 14 Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Mon. April 16 Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Thu. April 19 Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sat. April 21 Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Tue. April 24 Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

*Game 6: Thu. April 26 Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

*Game 7: Sat. April 28 Miami at Philadelphia, TNT

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) Indiana Pacers

Game 1: Sun. April 15 Indiana at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., ABC-R

Game 2: Wed. April 18 Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT-R

Game 3: Fri. April 20 Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN-R

Game 4: Sun. April 22 Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Wed. April 25 Indiana at Cleveland, TBD

*Game 6: Fri. April 27 Cleveland at Indiana, TBD

*Game 7: Sun. April 29 Indiana at Cleveland, TBD

Western Conference – First Round

(1) Houston Rockets vs. (8) Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1: Sun. April 15 Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Wed. April 18 Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Sat. April 21 Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., ESPN-R

Game 4: Mon. April 23 Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.,TNT-R

*Game 5: Wed. April 25 Minnesota at Houston, TBD

*Game 6: Fri. April 27 Houston at Minnesota, TBD

*Game 7: Sun. April 29 Minnesota at Houston, TBD

(2) Golden State Warriors vs. (7) San Antonio Spurs

Game 1: Sat. April 14 San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m., ABC-R

Game 2: Mon. April 16 San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT-R

Game 3: Thu. April 19 Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sun. April 22 Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m., ABC-R

*Game 5: Tue. April 24 San Antonio at Golden State, TBD

*Game 6: Thu. April 26 Golden State at San Antonio, TBD

*Game 7: Sat. April 28 San Antonio at Golden State, TNT

(3) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (6) New Orleans Pelicans

Game 1: Sat. April 14 New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Tue. April 17 New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Thu. April 19 Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 4: Sat. April 21 Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Tue. April 24 New Orleans at Portland, TBD

*Game 6: Thu. April 26 Portland at New Orleans, TBD

*Game 7: Sat. April 28 New Orleans at Portland,TNT

(4) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (5) Utah Jazz

Game 1: Sun. April 15 Utah at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Wed. April 18 Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Sat. April 21 Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Mon. April 23 Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m. TNT

*Game 5: Wed. April 25 Utah at Oklahoma City, TBD

*Game 6: Fri. April 27 Oklahoma City at Utah, TBD

*Game 7: Sun. April 29 Utah at Oklahoma City, TBD