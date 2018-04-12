Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Leave Khloe With Her New Baby & Hop On Private Jet Back To LA

Heading out! New images have surfaced of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian jetting out of Cleveland after their sis Khloe gave birth!

It’s safe to assume Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, time in the delivery room went smoothly because her older sisters Kim, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, were both spotted boarding a private jet to head back to LA on Thursday, April 12! While rocking an over-sized neon green tee and green leggings, Kimmie climbed aboard just hours after becoming an aunt all over again. As for Kourtney, the 38-year-old braved the Ohio winds in a white sweat suit and white sneakers for the ride home. HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Although details concerning KoKo’s birth are pretty minimal, we do know that her daughter arrived early Thursday morning. There’s a few reasons why more information has not been released. For one thing, this is the Kardashians, so it’s highly likely some part of the birthing process was documented for the show, meaning fans won’t be seeing that any time soon! Another reason is big and constantly getting bigger. Of course, we are talking about the mountain of cheating allegations Khloe’s BF Tristan Thompson, 27, is facing, including video and photos.

It began with a video allegedly showing the Cleveland Cavaliers player making out with a woman (who’s since been identified as Lani Blair) at a nightclub in New York on Saturday, April 7 — just 3 days before it was released on Tuesday. That same day a video arrived via TMZ allegedly showing Tristan and the same woman entering and exiting his hotel together.

And that wasn’t the end of the videos surfacing on April 10 — yet another arrived from October of 2017 in which Tristan allegedly kisses one girl and then motorboats another. Also, there’s a girl who claims to be Lani Blair, this is unconfirmed. And on top of all that, on Thursday, April 12, another woman named Tania has been allegedly photographed getting close with Tristan, via the Daily Mail. Whew!