Khloe Kardashian: She’s Vowed To Let Tristan Back In Her Life As Father Of Their Baby, But That’s It

As pissed as Khloe Kardashian may be at Tristan Thompson, he’s still the father of her baby — and she doesn’t want to deprive her daughter of a dad. At the same time, HL learned exclusively, KoKo wants nothing to do with him!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has officially given birth to her first child, a baby girl, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, 27. But while this should be a blissfully happy time for the reality star, the truth is, she’s incredibly stressed over recent cheating allegations made against Tristan. Photos and videos were even released earlier this week showing the basketball player getting intimate with other women! Amongst the drama, Khloe herself is still deciding what to do, but apparently she knows one thing for sure — that she does not want to COMPLETELY cut T out of her life.

After the humiliation Tristan has put her through, Khloe’s first reaction is to say goodbye to him once and for all, but at the same time, she doesn’t want her child growing up without a dad. “She knows what it is like to live a lot of her life without a father, and she would not want that to happen to her daughter,” a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But to continue to be his lover is something she really has to think about.” Apparently Khloe can’t imagine being intimate with the man she’s previously called “the love of her life.” And we do not blame her. After all, Tristan has allegedly been cheating on her for months with multiple women.

“As of yesterday, she was in love with the father of her child and she was looking forward to the future, and today she knows that the person who she thought was the love of her life has slept with random women,” our insider explained. “Quite a 48 hours to deal with, and it’s going to take some time to figure out exactly what she is going to do next.” While the future may not be certain for T and KoKo, one thing is — how happy Khloe is to finally be a mom. And right now, THAT’S all she’s concerning herself with.

“Her current feelings are focused on her baby, as all the rest of the stuff will start making sense in the next few weeks,” our source added. “There still is a lot of things to fall into place.” That’s for sure! Khloe gave birth on April 12 in Cleveland, Ohio with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian by her side. Tristan was also reportedly at the hospital during he baby’s birth.