Khloe Kardashian Fears More Backlash From Online Trolls If She Gives Birth On Friday The 13th
Khloe Kardashian is close to giving birth, but her baby better come before or after this Friday. Here’s why she’s worried about her child being born on the 13th.
In the wake of videos published by Daily Mail and TMZ that allegedly show Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian during her pregnancy, many fans took to social media to trash… Khloe. Yeah, there’s actually a ton of people who are mocking her for this heartbreaking news that came out during an incredibly vulnerable and sensitive time in her life. With all that’s been said, it seems the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is hoping not to give the haters anything else to joke about. “One thing that Khloe and some other family members would like to avoid is having her daughter on Friday,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They don’t want to give any more fuel to online trolls and if she gives birth that is exactly what they expect will happen because this Friday is Friday the 13th.”
Even though there are a bunch of trolls hating on Khloe right now, there are just as many compassionate fans who feel for her. In fact, many people made their opinions known on the accusations against Tristan during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last regular season game on April 11. The NBA player got a massive cold shoulder from the crowd for his first public appearance since the footage leaked. “
#Cavs fans booed Tristan Thompson when he was shown on screen. He wasn’t announced coming off the bench by the PA announcer, either,” sports writer Spencer Davies wrote on Twitter. There was even a fan in the audience who held up a “We love Khloe” sign at the game which the Cavs lost to the Knicks 98 to 110. At least some people are siding with Khlo, who’s nine-months pregnant and due any minute. For her sake, we hope that even if her daughter is born on Friday, the Internet leaves her alone.