Kris Jenner Sends Love To Khloe Kardashian After Birth Of 1st Baby — ‘Blessed’

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s newborn daughter is getting a great big Kardashian Welcome! See her fam’s touching congratulatory messages here.

Aw, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, baby girl is already surrounded by SO much love! The reality star gave birth on April 12, and of course her large family wasted no time in congratulating her on welcoming her first child. Kris Jenner was the first to speak out, and she did it in the most simple way. The momager re-posted a congratulatory message about Khloe giving birth and added the short, but sweet, caption, “BLESSED!!!!” Kris was by Khloe’s side when she welcomed her little girl in Cleveland.

Seriously, KoKo’s daughter is one lucky infant! It’s especially great to read this sweet message, considering Khloe’s daughter’s birth was almost outshined by Tristan’s infidelity. Just days before the little one’s arrival, multiple reports and videos surfaced claiming Tristan cheated on Khloe throughout her pregnancy. However, now that the baby girl is here, there’s clearly something new and much more important to focus on. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

Khloe kept the sex of her and Tristan’s first child together under wraps for most of her pregnancy. She finally revealed the news on March 4 during the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and fans weren’t the only ones who were surprised! Khloe actually thought she would be having a baby boy, but when she announced she was actually pregnant with a girl, she was completely shocked!

“I can’t believe I’m having a girl!” the new mom gushed via her website on March 5, just hours after the world found out she was expecting a daughter. In the same blog post, Khloe told fans some hopes she had for her unborn baby — including what age she’d finally let her child date! “My child will be – 15 (I’m not sure what TT will say) – years old when they’re allowed to go on their first date,” Khloe wrote, filling in the age blank.

As for what age she’ll be allowed to see an episode of Keeping Up? 13! Most importantly though, the star shared that she wants her daughter to have confidence above all else. “If my baby could excel at just one thing I hope it would be: self-love,” she said. Aw! Well there’s no question the little one has tons of love and support from her family.