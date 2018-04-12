Khloe Kardashian Pressured By Family To Not Give Baby Tristan’s Last Name After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian’s reportedly beyond ‘hurt’ by Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, but is she mad enough to not give their baby his last name? HL learned she’s considering it — and it’s because of her fam!

Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, life got turned upside down on April 10 when reports surfaced that her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 27, has allegedly been cheating on her for months with multiple women. Days out from giving birth to their daughter, Khloe is faced with a difficult decision — will she give their baby Tristan’s last name as planned? Or will the newborn officially become a Kardashian? Khloe may be struggling to make up her mind, but her family is reportedly trying to sway her against making the child a Thompson. FOR MORE ABOUT KHLOE, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

“Khloe is so incredibly hurt right now, so much so that she’s getting immense pressure from her family to not even give her daughter Tristan’s last name,” a Calabasas insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’ll never take away his right to see her or be in her life, but the pain he’s caused her really has her considering her family’s suggestion of naming her child Kardashian.” At the same time though, Khloe isn’t AS gung-ho about the idea as her fam is. In fact, she may even want to consult with Tristan first before making the final call.

“Khloe knows just how big of a decision this is, and ultimately it’s her and Tristan’s choice to make, but the amount of stress Khloe is under right now has her family stepping in to try to make the decision more clearer for her,” our source explained. “As far as the Kardashian family is concerned, Tristan has lost the right to bestow his name upon their daughter.”

While Khloe reportedly began having early contractions yesterday, April 11, according to TMZ, there’s been no word yet on whether the Revenge Body star has actually given birth. But as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, when it is time, she may actually end up letting Tristan into the delivery room — despite video footage of him apparently getting cozy with other women as recent as this past weekend. Khloe reportedly wants him in the delivery room for the sake of their little girl. Although Khloe is completely heartbroken, she doesn’t want to take the moment of seeing his daughter’s birth away from him.

A video surfaced on April 10 of the basketball star appearing to be making out with another woman in a New York City club. Later, footage was released of him heading back to his hotel with her. That same day, TMZ posted a video from Oct. 2017 that showed Tristan seemingly kissing one woman and motorboating another while having his crotch grabbed. While neither Khloe nor Tristan have spoken out about the allegations, Tristan did play in a game on April 11 and was booed by spectators.